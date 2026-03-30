Green Mountain School District board special meeting agenda for March 31

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday March 31 at the Green Mountain High School, 716 Route 103 south in Chester and remotely via Zoom

Below is the board’s agenda

I. Call to Order

a. Roll Call – Confirming a Quorum

II. Tonight’s Agenda

a. Additions and/or deletions

III. Public Comment

a. In accordance with policy and open meeting law, the Board cannot respond to or act on items raised during public comment.

IV. Old Business

a. Consider the request by the contractor to make a final decision on getting PCB remediation started this summer.

b. Specify the set of 26/27 budgets that the board would like to discuss and consider for warning at the next meeting.

c. Plan approach for getting public input on budget options before the next meeting.

d. Plan approach for outreach to voters for the period between warning and vote.

V. New Business

a. Board to vote on whether there will be Reduction in Force Notifications sent before April 15, 2026.

b. If applicable, board to specify any constraints on Reduction in Force notifications.

VI. Public and Board Comment

a. In accordance with policy and open meeting law, the board cannot respond to or act on items raised during public comment.

VII. Future Meeting(s) and Agenda Item(s)

a. April 16, 2026 – Regular Meeting, GMUHS