Company dedicated to preserving ancestral African music launched Open House at Park Street School in Springfield April 21
Press release | Apr 20, 2026 | Comments 1
Root Sounds Productions, founded by central African musician and educator Paulin Lukombo Sinu and his wife, Springfield native Johanna Sorrentino, invites the community to an Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at Park Street School, 60 Park St.
Attendees will get a first look at the vision behind Root Sounds Productions, featuring a screening of a documentary on Kongo music and a demonstration of live music that bridges African rhythms with jazz, blues and contemporary sounds. A dialogue on community building through culture will continue over Congolese coffee, tea and chocolate.
The first official programming is a six-week African Drum Course, beginning on Wednesday, April 22, that focuses on the rhythms of central Africa. Kids and teen/adult classes will be offered.
E-mail rootsoundsproductions@gmail.com or visit the website for additional information.
Filed Under: Community and Arts Life • In the Arts • In the Community
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
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Paulin is a great musician – we are so fortunate that he is starting Root Sounds here in Windsor County!