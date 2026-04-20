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new artistic and cultural production company dedicated to preserving and transmitting ancestral musical traditions from central Africa announces its official launch in Springfield.

Root Sounds Productions, founded by central African musician and educator Paulin Lukombo Sinu and his wife, Springfield native Johanna Sorrentino, invites the community to an Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21 at Park Street School, 60 Park St.

Attendees will get a first look at the vision behind Root Sounds Productions, featuring a screening of a documentary on Kongo music and a demonstration of live music that bridges African rhythms with jazz, blues and contemporary sounds. A dialogue on community building through culture will continue over Congolese coffee, tea and chocolate.

The first official programming is a six-week African Drum Course, beginning on Wednesday, April 22, that focuses on the rhythms of central Africa. Kids and teen/adult classes will be offered.

E-mail rootsoundsproductions@gmail.com or visit the website for additional information.