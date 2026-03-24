Chester board names paper of record despite chair’s complaints about Telegraph

By Shawn Cunningham

© 2026 Telegraph Publishing LLC

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he Chester Select Board agenda for March 18 promised a low-key meeting with mostly routine appointments, liquor license and entertainment permit approvals and review and adoption of some policies. The most contentious item – given recent dustups over school board appointments – seemed to be whether to make recommendations for two vacant seats representing Chester.

But the rather routine annual appointment of two papers of record brought the meeting to a halt as Board Chair Lee Gustafson chided this paper for its editorial tone. Rather than report on ourselves in this matter, The Telegraph is providing video of the interaction between Gustafson and this reporter as well as reactions of the other members. While the video was shot on 3/18/26, it was posted on 3/19/26. The discussion runs to 1:01:00.

Permission to use the Green

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haron Baker, owner of Sharon’s on the Common, came before the board to ask permission to use the Green from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 19 to hold a new festival called Chester Celebrates Special Vermont Foods. She said the day was the same weekend that the Chester Festival Committee had set its Chester Festival, which it has moved from the Green to the field next to the American Legion on Rt. 103 south.

Baker envisioned 20 Vermont food producers with tents stretching along the center of the Green. This would involve closing Common Street on the Friday before to allow for set up and on Saturday. She said that they would also welcome volunteer committees and organizations to participate at no charge. And, Baker added, the Whiting Library would be included in the planning since there has been concern about library’s book sale fundraiser losing funds with the Chester Festival’s move.

Select Board members thanked Baker for her efforts and asked her to coordinate with Town Manager Julie Hance as planning continues.

Select board hears from a single GMUSD board candidate

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ith two vacant seats representing Chester on the Green Mountain Unified School District Board and five residents who asked to be considered to fill those seats, it was a bit surprising that only one showed up to talk with the Select Board. It’s unusual to have two vacant seats so it bears saying how that occurred. One vacancy came about when Chester representative Casey Leahy resigned from the board. The second was the resignation of Jesse Bailey who was victorious in standing for a one year position but decided after the election to decline the post.

Of course, since the legislature changed the law around filling such vacancies, the local boards have taken a back seat in the process. Until a few years ago, a select board of the town lacking a representative that would appoint the replacement. Now, it’s the school board — including reps from other towns — who vote on replacements. And even though the law gives a select board the opportunity to recommend a candidate, that hasn’t always worked out. Recently the select board-recommended candidate to fill a Cavendish vacancy was passed over by the GM board made up of eight residents of other towns.

And with politics seeping into the mix, the Chester Select Board has been reluctant to recommend and instead has said whether candidates meet the eligibility threshold in the law.

And so it was, when Anne Henshaw appeared last Wednesday, she spoke to the board about her qualifications and desire to serve, the board thanked her and sent a letter to Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Layne Millington saying only that all five of the candidates were eligible. Click here to learn who the GMUSD board appointed on March 19.