To the editor: GM schools face a disturbing trend of non-acceptance

T

he GMUSD superintendent suggests that the school board consider a “flag policy” and further suggests that the policy includes limiting classroom materials that do not relate directly to school curricula.

At the most recent school board meeting a Chester resident suggested that classrooms should be inspected to see if they include LGBTQ+ or Black Lives Matter materials, while claiming that such materials violate district policies – which they don’t. The comments by the superintendent and the complaint by the resident echo the disturbing trend of opposing inclusive materials in classrooms that most often targets “All Are Welcome Here” banners and LGBTQ+ pride flags.

These types of attacks on inclusive messaging are not motivated by academic concerns, but rather by a political agenda and cultural bias. They are also dangerous. A 2024 study found that 44% of LGBTQ young people in Vermont have considered suicide, more than 10% attempted to take their own lives and 69% experienced depression and anxiety. The primary reason for depression and suicidal ideation among LGBTQ+ young people is bullying and a lack of acceptance.

Forty percent of transgender and nonbinary students experience bullying on school grounds. Last October, a transgender Middlebury College student tragically took her own life after experiencing vicious online harassment and repeated and deliberate misgendering on campus.

Multiple studies have shown that inclusive materials in classrooms, such as pride flags and banners reduce bullying, absenteeism and depression among LGBTQ+ young people. They also affirm that the classroom is a safe place to learn. Inclusive materials harm no one; removing them harms many.

There are compassionate, humane and rational reasons for supporting inclusive materials in classrooms. There are also pragmatic reasons for not attempting to remove or ban them. The ACLU Vermont chapter issued a detailed letter in which it states that banning pride banners and flags in classrooms amounts to “viewpoint discrimination” and is unconstitutional. That position has been affirmed by the courts. The ACLU, the Trevor Project and other human rights organizations have challenged such bans and are committed to continuing to do so.

I encourage the GMUSD board to reject any proposal to adopt regressive policies that may negatively impact the safety and well-being of students, which increase the likelihood of bullying, or potentially infringe on the constitutional rights of students and teachers.

Robert Nied

Chester