Community & Arts events: April 25-April 30

April 25: Conscious breathwork experience workshop in Peru



From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, join Gardner Orton and Jennifer Rose Esposito for their Conscious Breathwork Experience at New Spring Farm, 135 Batchelders Barn Road in Peru.

The class will use conscious connected breathing and breath awareness practices to restore natural and healthy open breath, reclaiming ability to take in more breath, more goodness and more life.

Orton and Esposito believe shallow, restricted breathing is linked to everything from low energy and fatigue to a weakened immune system, cardiovascular disease and respiratory problems. It also increases stress levels and can trap us in a cycle of perpetual anxiety.

Class cost is $35 and preregistration is required. For more information, or to register, email Gardner at Gardner@SacredMountainWellness.com or call 970-846-4589.

April 27: ‘Return of the Pink Panther’ screened

The Friends of the Ludlow Auditorium screens the 1975 comedy, The Return of the Pink Panther at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at Heald Auditorium in Ludlow Town Hall at 37 S. Depot St., Ludlow.

Rated G, The Return of the Pink Panther is the fourth film in The Pink Panther series. The film stars Peter Sellers, returning to the role of Inspector Clouseau and Herbert Lom reprises his role as Chief Inspector Charles Dreyfus.

In the fictional country of Lugash, a mysterious thief seizes the Pink Panther diamond and leaves a white glove marked with a gold-tinted “P.” With its national treasure once again missing, the shah requests the assistance of Inspector Clouseau of the Sûreté. Clouseau has been temporarily demoted to beat cop by Chief Inspector Charles Dreyfus who despises him, but the French government forces Dreyfus to reinstate him. This classic comedy of errors marked a high point in the Pink Panther series.

The movie is open to everyone and is free although donations are appreciated. Berkshire Bank will provide the popcorn with FOLA supplying water. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit FOLA’s website at www.fola.us.

April 27: The Revenants bring Americana to Bellows Falls

Bluegrass Gospel Project alums Taylor Armerding, Andy Greene and Kirk Lord will perform original, time-honored, and contemporary Americana music as The Revenants at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Stone Church on the Hill 20 Church St., in Bellows Falls.

Showcasing intricately braided vocals, richly textured instrumental work, and solid, innovative rhythm, the three band members bring decades of performing experience to the stage.

Advance tickets are $20 general admission (seniors $15) and $35 premium reserved and are available now. Same-day tickets increase to $25 general admission ($20 for Seniors) and $45 for premium reserved. Purchase tickets in person at Village Square Booksellers, Bellows Falls, or Misty Valley Books in Chester. Alternatively, call the box office at 802-460-0110 or visit their website at www.stonechurcharts.org/music.

April 28: The Rev. Boke to discuss ‘Busy Being Born’

The First Universalist Parish of Chester welcomes the Rev. Buffy Boke at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the historic Stone Village, 211 North St. Route 103, Chester.

Boke will speak about “Busy Being Born.” As Bob Dylan sang, “He not busy being born is busy dying.” Boke will offer thoughts on the diastole and systole of living.

Childcare available. For more information, visit www.chestervtuu.org, call 802-875-5414 or email firstuniversalistparishchester@gmail.com.

On Sunday, April 28, meet up with members of the Green Mountain Club Manchester section at 1 p.m. at Jamaica State Park, 48 Salmon Hole Lane in West Townshend.

The group will hike to Hamilton Falls. The total round trip distance is 7 miles with about 1300-foot elevation gain over the last 3/4 mile, otherwise it is an essentially flat hike. Bring extra clothes, rain gear if any chance of rain, fluids, snacks, and bring a headlamp just in case. It is an easy hike along the West River and a moderately easy hike when you include the 3/4 mile up hill to Hamilton Falls. There will be an option to turn around at the beginning of the uphill climb.

Registration is required. Contact Joe Ninesling at 802-289-2801 or runraft@aol.com.

April 30: Indian vegetarian cooking class with Lini Mazumdar

Lini Mazumdar of Anjali Farm of S. Londonderry teaches an Indian vegetarian cooking class from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at New Spring Farm at 13 5 Batchelders Barn Road in Peru.

Learn how to make a well-rounded balanced meal of rice, daal and veggies in season. Mazumdar’s teaching is informed by her Ayurvedic Nutrition Counseling degree. After the class, the group will eat this meal with one another and leave with recipes. Ayurvedic spices will be available for sale.

The workshop costs $45. Pre-registration required by Saturday, April 27. Contact Gardner@sacredmountainwellness.com to reserve your place.

For questions or concerns specific to this class, including food allergies or dietary restrictions, contact Mazumdar directly at linimazumdar@yahoo.com or 802-824-4658.

