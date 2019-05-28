By Shawn Cunningham

The Town of Chester is undergoing the most comprehensive overhaul of its zoning regulations and zoning districts since they were first enacted more than 40 years ago.

The Unified Development Bylaws – as they are known – have been completely revamped and, if approved by the Select Board as written, will mean sweeping changes in the rules for land use in Chester.

The process for approval of the new bylaws and districts includes Select Board review and public hearings before the Select Board can vote to adopt it. But before that happens, the Planning Commission is asking for public comment on the new regulations.

The Planning Commission will hold an information session about the village districts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. June 3 and another session about the town districts at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17. Both meetings will be at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. A third “open house” meeting will be held at Town Hall from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday June 22, where the public can ask questions and make comments.

Current and prospective landowners in Chester should pay close attention to the effect this will have on their properties. In addition, these bylaws should be of interest to the wider public as they will also affect economic development and the character of the town as a whole in the future.

Click here for Chapter 2 of the bylaws which contains detailed information on the proposed uses and restrictions of the new zoning districts. Click here for the rest of the the bylaws document without Chapter 2.

And here are the accompanying zoning district maps for the full town and for the village center.