Chester Chatter: At home and wrestling with remote possibilities

Here I am home at last. Stepping into my house after a year of spending it in the hospital and at Springfield Rehab, the feeling was strange.

My first day at home, I just sat and looked around. It didn’t seem real. The phone rang and I didn’t know where it was or what button to push to allow me to answer it.

Once I finally got over the phone — and TV remote — I began to relax. My daughter Jeanie helped me bring home all my belongings from the rehab. It seemed like I had been gone for a very long time and, after two weeks, I still haven’t put everything away.

It is mixed emotions, but I miss the staff, the office folks and the residents of rehab. There was always something going on. Nicky, who works in the activities department, had many things planned, from bingo, arts and crafts to book club, lunch with the veterans, and thrasher basketball with pool noodles and balloons. And two nights a week, he showed movies.

The loving staff was always ready to chat, and give you a hug. That’s why I loved them all. And here at home sometimes, I have been a little lonely. And I so appreciate so much the friends have dropped by for visits. Now, every day I’m getting a little stronger, so watch out everyone. Because Here I Come.

Heard and seen

Lucile Swanson celebrated her 105th birthday with cake for everyone. Her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Carl Johnson, helped in the celebration.

Thinking of you Tony Weinberger on the loss of your wife, Judith Aach-Goodkin.

Sueann Jaquith has been visiting family and friends in this area. She now is living in Kansas.

Happy birthday to my son-in-law Joe Bolaski.

The Green Mountain Girls Track team is D-4 State Champs. Congratulations! All Chester is mighty proud.

American Legion Post 67 members are saddened on the death of long-time bartender Brenda Beebe. We are thinking of her husband Jim and her family.

I was completely surprised and overwhelmed in being honored in the Chester Alumni Day Parade, getting to ride in The Chester Telegraph car. Thank you everyone for all the clapping and carrying on! How swell it was to have both former GM teachers Charlie Craft and John Ratti.

Answer to the May 27 trivia question: Tom Henning ran the Chester Pizza shop on the Green where the Southern Pie Cafe is now located.



This week’s trivia question: What date was D-Day?



