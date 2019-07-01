Grafton Special Select Board meeting for July 8, 2019

The Grafton Select Board will hold a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Town Hall, 117 Main St. in Grafton. Below is its agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda
2. Town Clerk Treasurer: Set tax rate.
3. Public Comment
4. Other Business
5. Date of next Selectboard Meetings: Selectboard Special Meeting on Town Plan on July 11, 2019 @ Town Garage @ 6 p.m. and regular Meeting July 15, 2019 @ Grafton Garage @ 6 p.m. (Solely to open bids, as there is a school merger meeting that night at Bellows Falls High School)
6. Adjourn

