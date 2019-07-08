Chester Chatter: Celebrating 4th with a horse-pull

By Ruthie Douglas

For many years, our town celebrated the 4th of July with a horse pull set up in the Jeffrey’s field, where the Jeffrey barn and the round, brick silo remain on Route 103.

The barn became the food court where burgers, hot dogs, fried onions and peppers and potatoes as well as frozen treats and cold sodas were served.

Bright and early, teams of horses were weighed in at Cummings Hardware Store and tagged, which showed their weight and where they would be entered in the pull.

Starting with the lightest weight teams, the contest began. Depending on the teams entered, it could be early evening before the event ended.

It was time for farmers, loggers and town folks to gather for a fun-filled time. Whole families often were part of the teams entered to win. The Griswold family — all girls save for one brother — helped their dad.

The day was a time to visit with those you didn’t get to see often. When the day was over, you knew you would see each other next 4th of July.

Here and there and out and about

Happy birthday to my card-playing friend Karl.

The four baby robins in the nest on my patio have taken flight, but alas one did not make it.

Graham Kennedy, Chester’s road commissioner, has retired. He has worked for the town for some 30 years and, in 1996, became road commissioner and has done a great job since. Best wishes.

Kate Lorenz and the Constellations, a rock ‘n’ roll band, will play from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 on the Academy lawn in Chester, part of its Summer Music Series.

Friday, July 5 was a perfect summer evening to celebrate the 4th of July and the American Legion’s 100th anniversary. It started with a pig roast by the Chester Sons of the American Legion that served more than 100 dinners. Music was provided by the Brattleboro Legion Band directed by Dr. Susan Lemei. Once darkness fell, the fireworks went up! It was a great evening with many attending.

The SAL recently built six, 8-foot long picnic tables for outside events. Good job guys!

Answer to last week’s trivia question: The three remaining stone school houses in Chester are on School Street, in the Stone Village and on Green Mountain Turnpike.



This week’s trivia question: What month and year did Steamtown leave Chester for Pennsylvania and why?



Street Talk



How do you celebrate the 4th of July?