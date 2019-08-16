Celebration of Life for Charles Jerome set for Saturday, Aug. 24

celebration of Life service for Andover resident Charles H. Jerome 76, who died on July 2, 2019, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the American Legion Post #67, 637 Route 103 S. in Chester, where he was a member.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and later in the National Guard.