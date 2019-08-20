Travis Barton, 38, of Perkinsville

Travis J. Barton 38, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was born July 4, 1981 in Claremont, N.H., the son of Edwin T. and Lauren (Congdon) Barton. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School in 2000.

He married Christina M. Libby on Feb. 8, 2001. She died just hours after Travis on Aug. 18, 2019. You can view her obituary here.

Mr. Barton worked as a mason for Barton Masonry for many years, a job he enjoyed very much.

He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He had an interest in cars, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother Lauren Barton of Springfield, his father Edwin T. Barton of Reading and his son Jeremy F. Barton and daughter Jenna I. Barton of Perkinsville. He is also survived by brothers Tyler Barton, Ethan Barton and Evan Barton, all of Springfield, and Dan Schaefer of Windsor; his sister Lisa Schaefer of Gassett; paternal grandparents Fred and Joan Barton of Perkinsville, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents William and Irene Congdon, and step-mother Patricia Schaefer.

A graveside service for both Christina and Travis Barton will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 25, 2019 at the Plain Cemetery in Perkinsville. The Rev. Gerry Piper, pastor of the United Methodist Church in Springfield, will officiate.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156 or by clicking here.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.