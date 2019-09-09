Chester Chatter: Diary of a left-handed kid

By Ruthie Douglas

Picture what a first grade classroom looked like in 1946. Now you have an idea of what I had to deal with as a left-handed little girl.

Students had to enter the desk from the right side and the inkwells were on the right side as well.

There were no ballpoint pens in those days. To get ink on the pen point, I had to reach far over to the right. And then I wrote with my hand bent over the page, ending up with a mess. What a hard time I had. The teacher asked if I had used my work paper for a napkin. I would get punished for that and for other atrocities and end up sitting under her desk, atop the cold floor tiles. Revenge was mine one day when I bit her ankle.

During Halloween, the first grade marched from class to class dressed in our costumes. The teacher would direct us: Right foot first, then left. And of course I would step forward with my left foot first.

Every morning when we pledged allegiance to the flag, I would have my left hand over my heart.

I was always the last to be picked for any team because everyone knew I would run in the wrong direction. And that was only the first grade folks. Life in future grades didn’t get so much better for this left-handed person.

Out and about

A new season has begun for American Legion Post 67. The first Friday Night Food saw a great turnout.

Coming up on Wednesday will be a time to remember 9/11. At 5 p.m., under the canopy of the American Legion Post 67 will be a time to remember those who rushed to the World Trade Centers, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania to try to rescue the victims of that terrorist attack and to those who gave their lives in the efforts. The public is welcomed to attend. Firefighters, rescue and EMT personnel and police will be honored at this time.

Many classmates and friends gathered on Saturday to remember Stacy Ingalls. Ricky Howard of Virginia was one such person.

Congratulations to Michael Kennedy who is taking over for Jack Carroll as hot lunch chef.

Let’s not forget the poor folks who have suffered so much from Hurricane Dorian.

Answer to last week’s trivia question: The full name of the Barbie doll was Barbara Millicent Roberts.

This week’s trivia question: Where was Harold Stoddard’s Garage located.

