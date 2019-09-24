Chester Police opens door for pre-vote tours

The Chester Police Department is inviting residents to stop in to visit the Police Department facilities at 556 Elm St. in Chester during office hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, prior to the bond vote on the Emergency Service Building on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

This short tour is being held ahead of the informational meetings on the planned Emergency Services Building and Highway Building upgrade that will be held at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

The Police Department offices will also be open for a tour up until the start time of the two informational meetings and until polls close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.