Alleged hit and run driver surrenders to police

State Police in Westminster have identified a Landmark College student as the driver involved in a hit and run crash that occurred on Route 5 in Dummerston on Saturday Oct. 12.

According to a VSP press release, Jakob Morrissey, 21, of Philadelphia, Penn. was the driver of the Mercedes GLA that hit Jeffrey Dorsey.

Morrissey turned himself in at the Westminster Barracks today and was arrested on the charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was processed, cited and released to the custody of his mother.

Morrissey is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 3, 2019 at Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division in Brattleboro.

The press release says that the State Police credit assistance from the public and the use of social media in identifying Morrissey and making this arrest.