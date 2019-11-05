Chester DRB agenda for Nov. 11

The Development Review Board for the Town of Chester will meet for a site visit at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 followed by the public meeting at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

4:30 pm Site Visit 878 VT. RTE 103 South (See project attachment)

Public meeting to follow directly after Site Visit

1) Review draft minutes from the Oct. 28th meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Re-Open Conditional Use application (#539) for a minor clarification

4) Deliberative session to review previous matters