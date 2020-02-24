Chester Chatter: Four Corners Club had the corner on friendship

By Ruthie Douglas

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

The Chester Four Corners Women’s Club was in existence from the 1930s to not so very long ago. The club was formed so that women could be informed on topics that helped them run their homes.

Keep in mind that this was in the days before TV talk shows or Martha Stewart. The University of Vermont made agents available to speak on many subjects and they would travel to your meeting place. They would also hold workshops for anyone to attend and bring back the information to their group.

Club Secretary Ella Huyler kept unusually informative minutes of each meeting. They were like a history book as she always included the many things that were going on around our town. The club itself was involved in so many such happenings.

But the best thing about this club was how this group of women got along so well. There was little or no bickering or talking behind one’s back. Everyone liked one another. I will always remember the many things I learned from that club.

Out and about

A group of girlfriends got together for lunch at the Heritage Deli & Bakery one day last week. They were Pat Griffin, Pat Hardy, Judy Henning, Judy Thomas, Shirley Cichonovic and myself.

Chester is lucky to have our road crew. What a great job they do. Thank you boys.

I am sorry to learn of the death of Dianne Johnson. At the Springfield Health and Rehab, Dianne and Asta and I played cards most every night. I send my thoughts to her family which meant everything to her.

The Chester Town Annual Report is something super. Great job.

Our neighbors to the west are so happy that Rowell’s Inn is up and running once again.

This week’s trivia question: Who is Bruce Richardson?

Last week’s trivia: Fox Chair Mountain is at the end of Green Mountain Turnpike headed to Bartonsville. The other side is in Springfield off the Pleasant Valley Road.



Street Talk



What is your favorite past-time for the winter months?