Chester Townscape holds tree, shrub sale; Tri-Mountain Lions food drive a success; Carbonetti show to benefit Springfield on the Move

Tree and shrub sale to benefit Chester Townscape

To support its community beautification projects, Chester Townscape is selling decorative trees and shrubs.

All are extremely hardy and adaptable plants with colorful blossoms and multi-season interest. These reliable, low-maintenance plants are nursery grown and good size. They are offered to the public at below regular retail prices and would make excellent additions to anyone’s property or memorable presents for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s or Father’s Day, house-warming events and more.

Offered are:

Pagoda Dogwood

Winterberry shrub

Little Quick Fire Hydrangea shrub and

Aronia Low Scape Mound shrub

Buyers do not have to be Chester residents; but do have to preorder and pay before April 1. Plant pick up will likely be in the first week of May at Sunshine Acres Nursery on Route 11 in Chester. Click here for the order form. For more information, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.

Tri-Mountain Lions thanks Village Market for food drive help

The Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions Club is thanking the Londonderry Village Market for hosting its 2020 Food from the Heart food drive to benefit The Neighbor’s Pantry Food Shelf on Feb. 15.

Thanks to the generosity of the community and visitors, about 1,000 pounds of food were collected along with $200 in cash donations. The Neighbor’s Pantry Food Shelf is operated by the Second Congregational Church, 2051 N. Main St. in Londonderry, and serves all who need their services. Walk-ins are welcome from 1 to 4 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. The Pantry may be reached at 802-824-6453.

The Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions are community members who are committed to serving their neighbors, the less fortunate and youth. Lions also concentrate on helping those with sight and hearing impairments by purchasing eyeglasses and hearing aids. The Lions also provide vision screenings in local schools.

Join the Lions at its next meeting, to be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at The Meeting Place in Neighborhood Connections at the Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry. For more information email londonderrytrimtnlions@gmail.com or call Pam at 802-384-0033.

Great Hall to display works by Chester artist Carbonetti

The Great Hall, at 100 River St. in Springfield, will host Chester artist Jeanne Carbonetti’s watercolor paintings for a show — titled Beauty and the Soul — from March 16 through June 13.

More than 40 of Carbonetti’s works will be on display, including several pieces from her Vivaldi Suite, a group of large paintings based on composer Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Concertos. There will also be a selection from her Summer Still Life series, as well as other floral, still life and landscapes.

Ten percent of sales from this show are to be donated to Springfield on the Move, a non-profit organization working to help revitalize Springfield’s downtown and the surrounding areas.

Carbonetti’s paintings appeared in the Fifth Annual Juried Art Auction at the Corcoran Museum in Washington, D.C., have been exhibited in private galleries in throughout the United States and are held in private collections throughout the world. Carbonetti has also written a number of art related books and is working on a new book, The Soul of Creativity: A Path for Inspired Living, and a children’s book.