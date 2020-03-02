Chester Chatter: Days of summer play

By Ruthie Douglas

When my sister Marie and I were very young, we met our neighbor Glen.

He was a little younger than we were, but soon we became the best of friends. We called our new friend Willy as his last name was Williams.

Each day we met to plan how we wanted to spend the day. The library was holding a wild flower contest. We decided to join. We scouted the woods for flowers, then pressed them in wax paper and labeled them by both their common names and their names in Latin. Willy’s dog Tippy followed us on our ventures.

Sometimes we carried our lunch as well as a jug of Kool-Aid. On hot days we didn’t travel far. We would sit under our lilac trees and I’d read aloud from my very favorite book , The Secret Garden.

We had many wonderful days of play, but soon summer was over and Marie and I were back in school. Willy and Tippy were lonesome and would wait for us to come home.

Scene and heard

Friends of Pat Gordon are thinking of him on the death of his mother Irene Gordon, who was 96 years old. She lived in Andover where she raised her family.

Some 20 folks of the Class of 1959 of Springfield High School met for lunch on Friday.

Chester American Legion Auxiliary will hold a yard sale on Sunday, March 22. Anyone may have a vendor space for $15. Give Judy Cenate a jingle.

A ton of good well wishes go out to Angie Peterson from her many friends.

Here on Breezy Lane we have new neighbors. Their names are Kayli and Gizmo, two Shih Tzu puppies who will make their home with Bob Record and Donna Whitney.

See you at the polls. Be sure to vote at your Town Meeting and by Australian balloting, which will be held on Tuesday, March 3.

This week’s trivia question: Who donated the land for Green Mountain High School?

Last week’s trivia: Bruce Richardson was principal of Chester-Andover Elementary School.



