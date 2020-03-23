Chester Chatter: The gift of time

By Ruthie Douglas

The coronavirus has brought about a chance to enjoy our homes, a chance to spend time with family who we love.

Because we are supposed to stay home, inside and not touching many things, another chance is open and offered to us. It’s a time to lay down our cellphones and turn off the television and perhaps play board games and cards.

Across the United States today, we spend 37 minutes a day together with our families. It’s time we enjoy our families. When our girls were young, after we had finished eating supper, we sat around the table and read aloud great stories, Little House on the Prairie for instance.

We have been given time, as we stay home and try to stay healthy, to take a walk, go for a ride or find a hobby. Let’s hope Chester stays healthy.

News and notes

Happy birthday to my sweet great granddaughter Willow who turned 13 this past week.

I am seeing a touch of green on the lawns and a hint of buds on the trees. Is spring really happening?

March 26 is National Spinach Day.

Our Town Manager David Pisha has retired. Goodbye to David, who did a great job for us.

Editor’s note: Chester Chatter will be taking a break from Street Talk during the Covid-19 crisis. Stay safe all!