Chester Chatter: The gift of time
Ruthie Douglas | Mar 23, 2020 | Comments 1
By Ruthie Douglas
© 2020 Telegraph Publishing, LLC
The coronavirus has brought about a chance to enjoy our homes, a chance to spend time with family who we love.
Because we are supposed to stay home, inside and not touching many things, another chance is open and offered to us. It’s a time to lay down our cellphones and turn off the television and perhaps play board games and cards.
Across the United States today, we spend 37 minutes a day together with our families. It’s time we enjoy our families. When our girls were young, after we had finished eating supper, we sat around the table and read aloud great stories, Little House on the Prairie for instance.
We have been given time, as we stay home and try to stay healthy, to take a walk, go for a ride or find a hobby. Let’s hope Chester stays healthy.
News and notes
Happy birthday to my sweet great granddaughter Willow who turned 13 this past week.
I am seeing a touch of green on the lawns and a hint of buds on the trees. Is spring really happening?
March 26 is National Spinach Day.
Our Town Manager David Pisha has retired. Goodbye to David, who did a great job for us.
Editor’s note: Chester Chatter will be taking a break from Street Talk during the Covid-19 crisis. Stay safe all!
Filed Under: Chester Chatter • Community and Arts Life • Latest News
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.
I appreciate the sentiment of having more time with family, and I agree that some really good habits could come out of this. We are talking immediate family here though. My nuclear family which consists of myself, my husband, and our four year old no longer includes anyone else. It’s not safe to be around the older members who are vulnerable, and the level of stress at lost jobs and the potential for more lost income leaves not a lot of room to truly enjoy this life that we are forced into. I’m suggesting that the idea to “make the best of it” while undoubtedly might be true, also minimizes and possibly even dismisses what is going on for some families right now.