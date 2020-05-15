Statewide, Covid-19 cases hit 932; Scott expected to announce hotel/motel plan today

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

he Vermont Department of Health confirmed three new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, with one of those cases in Windsor County, bringing the state total to 932, an increase of 14 cases in the last week. Fifty-three people have died from the disease, but no new deaths have been reported this week.

Currently, Windsor County has 47 cases, with two people dying, and Windham has 77, with three deaths.

Of the statewide weekly case increase, numbers jumped over the weekend by eight, with about half a dozen attributed to facility-wide testing at the Vermont School for Girls in Bennington. The VSFG is a residential school that specializes in mental health treatment. According to Health Commissioner Mark Levine on Monday, a positive Covid-19 test of a community member led to the blanket testing of the facility.



Earlier this week, a staffer at the women’s prison facility of the Vermont Department of Corrections also tested positive for the coronavirus, which resulted in the scheduling of facility-wide testing of all inmates and staff in the South Burlington facility.

According to the state health department, to date, 22,505 people have been tested for the virus in Vermont. Five are hospitalized with the virus as are 13 others who are suspected of having the illness. Fifty-three people have died from the virus to date.

Pop-up Covid-19 testing sites have been scheduled around the state for anyone without symptoms. Locally, testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at the campus of Springfield High School, 303 South St. in Springfield. The state is encouraging health-care workers, first-responders and child care providers to get tested. People who are returning to Vermont who will be at day seven or later in their 14-day quarantine period can also be tested. Registration is required. Register to get tested at the Springfield location by clicking here.

Vermont has begun loosening restrictions across the state, with Gov. Phil Scott announcing the gradual reopening of retail businesses to begin on Monday, May 18. He is expected to outline plans to reopen hotels/motels on May 22 during today’s press briefing, which will begin at 11 a.m. and which you can view below.

Retailers must adhere to several safety restrictions, including employees wearing masks, maintaining a 6 foot social distance and restricting store capacity to 25 percent. Store owners can require shoppers to wear a mask, but so far Scott has not called for mandatory face masks.

For more statewide details on Covid-19 information and resources, click here. For Frequently Asked Questions, click here.