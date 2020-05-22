©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

he Vermont Department of Health confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 952, an increase of 18 cases in the last week. Of the six new cases, one was reported in Windsor County and three were in Windham County. One new death has been reported in the state this past week, for a total of 54. However, 834 people have recovered.

In the meantime, the state is also setting up another pop-up testing site in Springfield, slated for next Tuesday. (See below.)

With the latest increases in Covid-19 cases, Windsor County has experienced a total of 49 cases, with two people dying and Windham has seen a total of 80 cases with three deaths.

Of the 18 cases this week, the largest jumps were seen over the weekend — with seven new cases. Six new cases were reported on Thursday. While no specific cluster was identified, it is worth noting that last week the state began rolling out Covid-19 pop-up sites throughout Vermont.

According to the state Health Department, a total of 25,733 people have been tested in Vermont to date. As of May 16, the total testing numbers decreased by about 1,000 due to a change in reporting data, according to the VDOH daily update. The test numbers had included serology — antibody — tests. The total test number now reflects only people tested for the Covid-19 infection.

Three people are currently hospitalized with the virus with another 11 in the hospital suspected of having the illness. Both hospitalization numbers have decreased by two in the past week.

Testing in Springfield; ‘spigot’ open for eateries, outdoor activity

A

n additional pop-up Covid-19 testing date has been added for Springfield on Tuesday, May 26 with space still available. The testing site is located at 303 South St., at the Springfield High School in Springfield. The state is encouraging health care workers, first responders and child care providers to get tested. People who are returning to the state, who will be at Day 7 or later in their 14-day quarantine period can also be tested. Registration is required. For the Springfield location, you can register through this link. Open times are listed toward the bottom of the page.

Although Gov. Phil Scott has extended Vermont’s state of emergency through June 15, his administration has continued to “loosen the spigot” on more business sectors.

On Tuesday, May 19, the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development announced that effective immediately, low-contact professions such as attorneys, realtors, accountants, non-profit workers and municipal workers will be able to resume in-person operations with a limit of 10 persons or fewer. Click here for the workplace guidelines from the state.

Pools, beaches and swimming facilities were also given the green light to open, following previous outdoor recreation guidelines. Yard sales and garage sales with 10 people or fewer were also approved to resume, with a mandate for social distancing and a recommendation for face masks for hosts.

As of Friday, May 22, restaurants may offer limited outdoor food service. The ACCD guidelines include advance reservations, tables spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart, members of only two households and a 10-person total seated at any one table, a 50-customer limit overall and disposable menus. Restaurants must also maintain a thorough customer log in case contact tracing is required.

For more state-wide details on Covid-19 information and resources, click here.