Police identify remains found in Chester

ermont State Police are saying that the body found in a creek on Thursday June 4 near Wymans Falls Road in Chester was that of Joshua Webster, 39 of Springfield.

A VSP press release says that an autopsy performed Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington positively identified Webster. The release said that the cause and manner of Mr. Webster’s death are pending toxicology.

Webster was reported missing in March to the Hartford Police Department. Subsequent investigation into his disappearance included the Chester Police Department and the Vermont State Police.