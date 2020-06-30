To the editor: Windham Fire Co. cancels fund-raiser amid Covid-19; 50/50 raffle to take place

This year has brought some very unexpected changes to our daily lives. All of us have felt the impact of Covid-19. Here in Vermont we are fortunate that the virus has not affected us as gravely as our neighboring states, but we must take precautions nonetheless.

I am sorry to report that the Windham Volunteer Fire Company, 290 White Road in Windham, has voted to cancel our annual auction, barbecue and pie auction. This is by far our biggest fund-raising event of the year, but we felt that we must err on the side of caution in deference to people’s safety and in the interest of public health.

We would appreciate any donations you are able to give to support the Windham Volunteer Fire Company.

We plan on continuing with the 50/50 raffle; we normally sell 500 to 700 of these every year. The cost is $1 per ticket or $5 for six (6) tickets. You may contact Jan Wyman at 875-3373 or Marcia Clinton at 875-3531 to acquire the raffle tickets. The raffle will take place on Facebook on Aug. 8, the day we normally would have had the auction.

I want to reassure you that we are still here and responding to emergency calls. This has not changed, and our volunteers are as committed as ever.

Thank you for your continued support. I believe that the Fire Company is an integral part of our community, and we wouldn’t be able to survive if it weren’t for the generosity of our friends and neighbors.

Stay safe.

Cordially,

Mike McLaine

President