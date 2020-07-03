VSP on theft of Peru speed sign: Never mind

July 2, 2020: S. Vermont in ‘crazy’ real estate sales boom.
This sign is safe at AOT in Bennington

A speed sign on Route 11 near the Bromley Market that was reported stolen has turned up with “no foul play.”

According to a Vermont State Police press release issued on Friday, July 3, the sign, which is owned by the Department of Public Safety and reported stolen on July, 1 was actually removed by the Agency of Transportation and stored at an AOT site in Bennington County.
The release stated that no foul play had occurred.
