VSP on theft of Peru speed sign: Never mind

A speed sign on Route 11 near the Bromley Market that was speed sign on Route 11 near the Bromley Market that was reported stolen has turned up with “no foul play.”

According to a Vermont State Police press release issued on Friday, July 3, the sign, which is owned by the Department of Public Safety and reported stolen on July, 1 was actually removed by the Agency of Transportation and stored at an AOT site in Bennington County.

The release stated that no foul play had occurred.