VSP on theft of Peru speed sign: Never mind
Shawn Cunningham | Jul 03, 2020 | Comments 0
© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
A speed sign on Route 11 near the Bromley Market that was reported stolen has turned up with “no foul play.”
According to a Vermont State Police press release issued on Friday, July 3, the sign, which is owned by the Department of Public Safety and reported stolen on July, 1 was actually removed by the Agency of Transportation and stored at an AOT site in Bennington County.
The release stated that no foul play had occurred.
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.