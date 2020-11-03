Tri-Mountain Lions continue mask mission, invite new members

S

ince mid-August, the Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions has sewn and donated more 500 facemasks to area schools, medical centers, veterans, seniors and neighbors. The organization will continue to hold weekly sewing bees through this winter, and thanks the South Londonderry Baptist Church that donated $50 for the purchase of mask materials.

In non-Covid times, the Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions holds food drives as well as transporting senior citizens to community lunches and other events. It is hoping to conduct its February Food From the Heart Food Drive in early 2021, but that will be determined by the pandemic requirements.

If you are interested in becoming a Lion and serving your community, please call or e-mail Pam Nichols 802-384-0033. vtlionpam@gmail.com

An abundance of bulbs: CAES benefits from company error

W

hen Julie Kelley of Chester discovered that her order of 300 tulip bulbs was incorrect, she contacted the company to make adjustments. The company did not want the bulbs returned, so Kelley contacted Chester Townscape to donate the unwanted bulbs.

After some discussion, it was suggested that the bulbs be planted at Chester-Andover Elementary School, where Julie is a personal care attendant and her husband Frank is Grade 5-6 teacher. Their students would plant the bulbs with the help of Chester Townscape.

After receiving permission from the school, Chester Townscape volunteers prepared the soil along the fence to the left of the driveway. Julie and Frank taught their students about bulb and the proper way to plant them. Then on Thursday, Oct. 29, under cold conditions and rainy skies, 300 tulip bulbs were planted by 3rd, 5th and 6th graders. Masks, gloves and social distancing guidelines were followed.

The students were supervised by their teachers and by Mary Bittner, David Carey and Lynn Russell of Chester Townscape.

​For information on Chester Townscape, contact Tory Spater at 802-875-2952, Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or Lynn Russell at 802-875-2707.