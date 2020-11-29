Wednesday, Nov. 25: Vermont joins 47 other states in Covid red zone.
Chester board continues speed limit discussion.
GMUSD to conduct routine GM principal search.
Construction crews in Chester work on 2 firehouses.
Weekly Covid Update: Cases continue to rise as Gov. Scott clarifies restrictions.
Marconics gatherings spark Covid concerns in Chester.
Op-Ed: Town Clerks are the heroes of Election Day.
Put your home/business on The Telegraph’s Holiday Lights Map.

Deadline Extended: Put your home or business on our Holiday Lights map!

NewsBank’s 2017 holiday light display

Want to share your holiday spirit with others – at a safe distance – and brighten the season?

If you are planning to put up up a display of holiday lights at your home or your business, send us an email at contest@chestertelegraph.org with your name and address and we’ll put it on a map that will show folks where to drive to enjoy them.

The maps will be limited to our coverage area, which includes Chester, Andover, Grafton, Weston, Windham, Londonderry, Cavendish, Springfield, Baltimore, Landgrove and Peru.

For more details, here’s a link to the piece we did on this earlier in November.

A Main Street house decorated in 2017

We are working to pull this together for publishing sometime during the week of Dec. 7 with viewing to begin the on Saturday Dec. 11. So please let us know you are on board by Dec. 7.

The map will make it clear that this is a “drive-by” only, ask drivers to be considerate of others on the road and set a viewing time from dusk to 9 p.m. And please note, while the email we are using for this refers to contests, this is not a competition.
