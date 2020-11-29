Deadline Extended: Put your home or business on our Holiday Lights map!
Shawn Cunningham | Nov 29, 2020 | Comments 0
© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLCWant to share your holiday spirit with others – at a safe distance – and brighten the season?
If you are planning to put up up a display of holiday lights at your home or your business, send us an email at contest@chestertelegraph.org with your name and address and we’ll put it on a map that will show folks where to drive to enjoy them.
The maps will be limited to our coverage area, which includes Chester, Andover, Grafton, Weston, Windham, Londonderry, Cavendish, Springfield, Baltimore, Landgrove and Peru.
For more details, here’s a link to the piece we did on this earlier in November.
We are working to pull this together for publishing sometime during the week of Dec. 7 with viewing to begin the on Saturday Dec. 11. So please let us know you are on board by Dec. 7.
