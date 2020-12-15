Chester Chatter: Card shower to wish Ruthie
a happy 80th birthday!
Ruthie Douglas | Dec 15, 2020 | Comments 0
SHHHH! CARD SHOWER FOR RUTHIE: Ruthie turns 80 on Dec. 31. She would love to hear from you. Just send your notes to Ruthie Douglas, 15 Breezy Lane, Chester, VT 05143. Thank you!
By Ruthie Douglas
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Ralph Stoddard, who grew up in Chester and once owned what is now Smitty’s Chester Market, has died. Most recently, he owned Ralph’s Market in Charlestown, N.H.
Happy birthday to my daughter Jean.
Be sure to go out and see the holiday lights. Click here to view The Chester Telegraph Holiday Lights map and where to go to view the them!
Filed Under: Chester Chatter • Community and Arts Life
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.