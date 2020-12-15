SHHHH! CARD SHOWER FOR RUTHIE: Ruthie turns 80 on Dec. 31. She would love to hear from you. Just send your notes to Ruthie Douglas, 15 Breezy Lane, Chester, VT 05143. Thank you!

By Ruthie Douglas

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

W

ow. The Christmas lights on our Village Green and side streets are wonderful. Chester is lighting up everyone’s spirits.

Ralph Stoddard, who grew up in Chester and once owned what is now Smitty’s Chester Market, has died. Most recently, he owned Ralph’s Market in Charlestown, N.H.

Happy birthday to my daughter Jean.

Be sure to go out and see the holiday lights. Click here to view The Chester Telegraph Holiday Lights map and where to go to view the them!