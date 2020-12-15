Friday, Dec 11: Holiday Lights are twinkling – Find them with the Telegraph Holiday Lights Map.
New owners for Erskine’s, iconic Chester store.
Local hemp producers, sellers eye budding “Vermont brand” recreational cannabis market.
Chester board continues budget work, appoints new Zoning Administrator.
Pandemic casts shadow on Derry board decisions.
TRSU board OKs half-time buildings coordinator
Covid Weekly Update: Vermont cases soaring as deaths double from last week.

Holiday Lights: Send us your photos!

| Dec 15, 2020 | Comments 1

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

On a recent evening drive to view some of the decorations on The Telegraph’s Holiday Lights Map  we took a few photos that we thought we’d share with readers who haven’t had a chance to get out there yet. This is just the tip of the iceberg and several neighborhoods have one homeowner who put a display on the map but many who have done some great decorating.

What decorations have you put up or seen that you’d like to highlight? Send photos or short videos to info@chestertelegraph.org and we’ll put them on top of this page!

The Orchard from High Street in Cavendish photographed by Eddy Braucht.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: CelebrationsCommunityCommunity and Arts LifeCovid 19 CoverageFeaturedIn the Community

About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.

RSSComments (1)

Leave a Reply | Trackback URL

  1. Jessica Thayer says:
    December 15, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Thank you for including our peach tree in your photo highlights! We wanted to spread a little joy this season.

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.