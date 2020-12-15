Holiday Lights: Send us your photos!
Cynthia Prairie | Dec 15, 2020 | Comments 1
© Telegraph Publishing LLCOn a recent evening drive to view some of the decorations on The Telegraph’s Holiday Lights Map we took a few photos that we thought we’d share with readers who haven’t had a chance to get out there yet. This is just the tip of the iceberg and several neighborhoods have one homeowner who put a display on the map but many who have done some great decorating.
What decorations have you put up or seen that you’d like to highlight? Send photos or short videos to info@chestertelegraph.org and we’ll put them on top of this page!
Filed Under: Celebrations • Community • Community and Arts Life • Covid 19 Coverage • Featured • In the Community
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Thank you for including our peach tree in your photo highlights! We wanted to spread a little joy this season.