Daniel A. Putnam 67, of Chester

CHESTER

D

aniel A. Putnam 67, died unexpectedly on the evening of Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 at the Springfield Hospital. He was born Aug. 13, 1953 in Springfield, the son of Arthur R. and Roberta (Paige) Putnam. He attended Chester schools, graduating from Green Mountain Union High School class of 1971.

He was employed with Jones and Lamson Machine Tool Co. for a short time before beginning a 40-year career as an oil burner technician working with Johnson & Dix, then retiring from Irving Oil in 2015.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 20 years, and also was a volunteer firefighter in Chester.

Danny enjoyed flying remote controlled planes, riding motorcycles, hunting and fishing. He was also a gunsmith and enjoyed target shooting and reloading ammunition.

He is survived by his son Billy J. Putnam and his wife Tabitha, of Chester; brother Richard Putnam and his wife Mary, also of Chester; sister Marsha Call of Lebanon, N.H., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Paul Putnam.

At his request there will be no services. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.