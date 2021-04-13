Editorial: Give Keith Hill the contract

By Cynthia Prairie

editor, The Chester Telegraph

©2021 Telegraph Publishing

T

here have been plenty of instances over the years that The Telegraph has been covering various boards when members claim that their decision is based upon the recommendations of either another body or of the general public, whom they have been elected to represent.

So it is curious that members of the board of directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District turned a deaf ear to the principal recommendation of a well-respected superintendent, an appointed search committee and the faculty and community at large who elected them in the first place.

Teacher Keith Hill may have minimal experience in an administrative role but there is no doubt that he certainly has the support of faculty members and current and former students, if the large numbers of comments in support that The Telegraph has received both in this paper (33 at last count) and on Facebook are any indication.

In the minds of some board members, the single-year contract that Superintendent Lauren Fierman recommended that Hill be offered may be too big of a gamble. But considering that the GM faculty and parent community seem strongly invested in Hill’s success, hiring him seems to us a no-brainer.

With a supportive administration, faculty and staff, and parents and students who are willing to lend a hand, offer some advice and a give a hearty thumbs up when needed, the downside is minor.

On Thursday night, the GM board needs to revisit their earlier decision, give Keith Hill the one-year contract, then get on with the task of supporting our students and improving our school.