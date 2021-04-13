Editorial: Give Keith Hill the contract
Cynthia Prairie | Apr 13, 2021 | Comments 2
By Cynthia Prairie
editor, The Chester Telegraph
©2021 Telegraph Publishing
So it is curious that members of the board of directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District turned a deaf ear to the principal recommendation of a well-respected superintendent, an appointed search committee and the faculty and community at large who elected them in the first place.
Teacher Keith Hill may have minimal experience in an administrative role but there is no doubt that he certainly has the support of faculty members and current and former students, if the large numbers of comments in support that The Telegraph has received both in this paper (33 at last count) and on Facebook are any indication.
In the minds of some board members, the single-year contract that Superintendent Lauren Fierman recommended that Hill be offered may be too big of a gamble. But considering that the GM faculty and parent community seem strongly invested in Hill’s success, hiring him seems to us a no-brainer.
With a supportive administration, faculty and staff, and parents and students who are willing to lend a hand, offer some advice and a give a hearty thumbs up when needed, the downside is minor.
On Thursday night, the GM board needs to revisit their earlier decision, give Keith Hill the one-year contract, then get on with the task of supporting our students and improving our school.
Filed Under: Commentary • Telegraph Editorial
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (2)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.
I also agree that Keith Hill should be appointed as the next principal of GMUHS.I too will be attending the school board meeting on April 15.
I also think it is worth mentioning that I believe Keith operated as part of an administrative team this last year.
See you Thursday!
Cortney
We agree that Keith Hill should be appointed as the next Principal of Green Mountain Union High School.
We will be attending the school board meeting on April 15, 2021 to watch this happen.
Leigh and Bill Dakin