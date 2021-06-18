Weekly Covid Update: Most counties, including Windham, Windsor, lag behind state vaxx goal

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A

lthough Vermont may be the first state in the country to reach the 80 percent threshold for Covid-19 vaccinations, nine of the state’s 14 counties, including Windham and Windsor, remain within the 70 to 79 percent Covid-vaccination range.

Windsor County’s vaccination rate is currently at 73.7 percent, Windham County is at 73.3, Rutland County is at 76.2, and Bennington County is at 76.6.

On Sunday, Vermont became the first state in the country to reach the 80 percent threshold for Covid-19 vaccinations based on doses for eligible Vermonters aged 12+ with at least one dose. And as we reported on Monday, June 14 Gov. Phil Scott announced that and, as promised, lifted all health restrictions; and on Tuesday, June 15 at midnight, Vermont’s state of emergency, in place since March 13, 2020, ended.

Vermont also continues to have the lowest case rate, hospitalization rate and death rate in the country as well as retain the highest vaccination rates.

According to the latest data recorded through the Vermont Forward Plan, 80.7 percent of eligible Vermonters ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. This percentage, the same data tracked to hit Scott’s 80 percent goal, is based on state-level data from the Centers for Disease Control which is “more inclusive but less detailed” according to Vermont’s vaccination dashboard. This data set difference accounts for CDC’s estimates that “differ from those reported in the dashboard.”

According to Mike Smith, Secretary of the Agency of Human Services, health officials are continuing to put every effort to ensure that “every Vermonter that wants a vaccine, gets a vaccine” and are continuing to schedule dozens of pop-up clinics each week throughout the state. In the future, the Health Department will be looking to combine vaccination and testing capabilities and planning has already begun for that.

Smith also said that planning has also begun to roll out vaccinations for Vermonters ages 5 to 11, which may happen in the fall.

On Tuesday, Scott signed a separate executive order under his general powers, not emergency powers, in part to maintain Vermont National Guard active service status to allow for help with vaccination clinics; continue to allow bars and restaurants to keep selling alcoholic drinks to go; and administer other state programs.

Walk-in clinics at Jeld Wen, Mt. Ascutney Hospital

U

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily from June 19 – 23.

Jeld Wen Doors in North Springfield, from noon – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

King Arthur Flour in Norwich, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, from 9 – 11 a.m. on Friday, June 25.

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 27.

Quechee Club in Quechee from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

pcoming walk-in clinics include area businesses and medical facilities:

For details on these events or all events currently scheduled throughout the state, click here. Then be sure to click on “Find a walk-in clinic here.”

Walgreens continues to offer vaccinations and Vermonters can register directly on its website or through the state website.

When making an appointment through the state’s website, options include clinics run by the Health Department, the National Guard, health care partners, Costco, Hannaford, Price Chopper, Rite Aid, Shaw’s and Walmart. Only larger Shaw’s stores that have pharmacies will be participating in the vaccination program, which means that neither the Ludlow nor Springfield location is participating.

According to Smith, most pharmacies around Vermont are also offering walk-in vaccinations and suggests calling your local pharmacist.

To register for a vaccination and see your many options, visit the Vermont Health Department website or call 855-722-7878.

Springfield sees jump; Windsor returns to low levels

I

n the last two weeks, Springfield recorded 16 new Covid cases, a spike from zero two weeks ago; Chester saw two new cases, up from zero; Cavendish and Ludlow remained at zero. Health officials are now updating town numbers every two weeks.

Windsor County reverted back to lower numbers with just 7 new cases reported this week, down from 21 cases last week for a total of 1,509. Windham County added 5 new cases, a nudge up from 4 cases last week, for a total of 1,392. Rutland County ticked up slightly adding 7 new cases, up from 5 last week for a total of 2,287. Bennington County numbers continued to drop, adding just 1 new case, down from 3 last week, for a total of 2,047.

No new deaths reported; statewide cases continue low

T

here were again no new deaths reported this week, keeping the total number of Vermonters who have died from Covid-19 at 256. New Covid-19 cases were down this week, according to the Health Department, with just 40 new cases, dropping from 68 last week for a total of 24,360 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The overall seven-day positivity rate dropped from .7 percent to .6 percent. Hospitalizations nudged up from 2 to 3, with patients in intensive care staying at one.

The total positive case numbers, deaths and other statistics are based on data published on the Health Department’s daily dashboard from Friday, June 11 through Friday, June 18.

In K-12 schools throughout Vermont, there are four new Covid cases this week, down slightly from 6 last week for a total of 1,402. Covid cases are reported on the School Based Covid-19 Transmission document as of Wednesday, June 16. The last day for students in school was Thursday, June 17.

The Covid-19 testing schedule for Springfield has been updated with daily testing available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to noon. The CIC Health Testing in Springfield is located at 51 Pearl St., Level 1, in Springfield. For other testing locations and information, click here.

For more statewide details on Covid-19 information and resources, click here.