Derry Solid Waste group gets second grant
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 22, 2021 | Comments 0
This is in addition to another grant it was awarded by the state agency worth $6,659.75 to help cover costs for providing disposal of hazardous waste generated by the area’s residents and businesses.
The latest grant is part of a solid waste infrastructure grant provided by the state to help towns and solid waste planning entities implement their solid waste plans, as required by state law.
“The grant will cover 40 percent of the cost, for equipment to make the collection of food scraps at the Londonderry Transfer Station more efficient. It is a significant help to receive this funding so we can continue to provide convenient access for our members to dispose of their food scraps properly,” says Solid Waste Coordinator Esther Fishman.
