New at Chester Festival: Vaxx clinic, family-friendly farm events

By Cynthia Prairie

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

T

he Vermont National Guard will be hosting a walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic at the Chester Festival on the Green from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, to administer the single dose Johnson & Johnson inoculation to anyone 18 and older.

The tent will be set up at the west end of the Green. Following the shot, a vaccine card will be issued and folks will be asked to chill for a few minutes. For more other state walk-in clinic options and Covid-19 information, click here.

The festival committee will also have five sanitizing and mask dispensing stations throughout the area.

New this year to the Festival, which runs on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19, will be Farm Olympic games to be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. A few of the games are a Potato Sack Racing, Pumpkin Bowling and Corncob Darts. Also included will be demonstrations on honeybees, sheep dogs and worm composting, as well as recitations from a renowned cowboy poet.

