Chester Chatter: Celebrating our new Public Safety Building

By Ruthie Douglas

hester is a small town. But we are so lucky to have the public services that we have. We have our own police, ambulance and fire departments, and our own water and sewer in the downtown area.

Last Sunday, we celebrated the brand new home for our police, fire and ambulance services. My tour began with Police Chief Rick Cloud and his dog, Dutch, and how Dutch could find drugs. Cloud did the training himself and continues to work with Dutch.

Next I went into the Fire Department, where the equipment was shiny and bright. I could even see my reflection in a chrome fender. A team member also explained what it was like to be a volunteer within the fire service and spoke of his frequent training. The firefighters were very respectful and pleasant.

A big thank you goes Yosemite Engine Company for collecting all the money to furnished the new Chester Fire Department space.

Now on to the ambulance service and, trust me, I know these people very well. As I get older, their help has been crucial to my well being.

Then we stepped outside for hot dog and a cheeseburger. And I was surprised to see a firefighter being lifted up the roof in a basket. So my message to you is to support our service members and know that Chester is a great place to live.

Scene and heard

n driving around lately we have been seeing a lot of Canada geese sitting in fields or flying around.

Audrey Daniels has died. When I used to shop at the Grand Union, I used to look for Audrey to answer my questions about plants and flowers. She always had the answers. Her parents owned the Daniels hothouses on Andover Road. They also sold Christmas trees and wreaths and garlands for the holidays.

Can you remember the Belmont Drive-In?