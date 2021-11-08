Chester Chatter: Trick or treaters are a real treat

By Ruthie Douglas

ap rap rap on my big front door. Then a small voice saying “Trick or Treat.” My Halloween on Breezy Lane had started once again.

My care-giver, who lives in the countryside and never sees trick or treaters, and I divided up the expense on all the candy so she could experience a Halloween from my home.

What a collection of costumes! And so many were home-made as well, which shows me that creativity still exists. And every child said “thank you” for their treat!

When the bowls had been emptied of candy, we turned off the front porch light and I recalled all the Halloweens when I was young. When you live in the country, families would find the nearest community to go to. But we usually went out in our own neighborhood in Springfield.

When I was a kid, most trick or treaters also had home-made costumes. My household wasn’t very good about creating costumes. Most Halloweens I wore the standard-issue ghost costume — an old sheet with two holes cut out for eyes. Our neighbors’ treats were usually homemade or home-grown as well: apples, popcorn balls, doughnuts and cookies.

Once home, my sister and I would lay our treats on the table and pick out which treats we would take for our school lunch. And she and I would also manage to grab a couple handfuls of treats as we headed to bed

Come 8 p.m., the streets and homes became quiet and the porch lights were shut off. With so many changes in our world, I hope that our children are stilling having fun. This old lady certainly enjoyed seeing them, their costumes and good manners.

Scene and heard

celebrated her birthday on Saturday with a get-together of friends and family. At one time, Reva worked for many years at TD Bank in Chester and continues to work in banking in Rutland.

Our thoughts are with Michelle Jasinski on the death of her mother Betty Carmichael.

Our Vermont hills are still alive with beauty. The sun shining on the golden and brown leaves makes for a beautiful sight.

Joe and Jean Bolaski and sons Alex and wife Katherine and Ben and his wife Sarah and I got together to wish Ben a happy birthday at Ben’s home in Springfield.

A reminder: Don’t forget your veterans on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11.

I am so sad to learn of the death of Joey, a hen within the flock of my grandson Ben. Joey will be missed for her beautiful blue eggs.

Can you remember when hurricanes did not have a name?