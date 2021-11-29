Chester Chatter: Full of thanks for you all

By Ruthie Douglas

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

hanksgiving is a time for me to pause and consider all the many things that I am thankful for.

Of course, I’m thankful for my family. I am lucky to live in this wonderful town of Chester. I am so very grateful for my readers. And I am so very very lucky to have friends and family and other folks who have supported me in my battle with my health.

Throughout my journey I have met office personnel, visiting nurses and other medical people. They are just the very best people in the world. These folks are so patient as they sit on the floor and tend to and wrap the wound on my leg. I’m so grateful for their patience and kindness.

The help from the folks around town has also been amazing. Thank you all so very much for your love and kindness.

Scene and heard

Christmas is a great time to give them our support.

I had a great Thanksgiving: a chance to see my grandsons and their wives as well as some extended family.

Chester Helping Hands delivered turkey dinners last week and once again we were able to help. Folks are always so happy to see us.

The American Legion Post #67’s Children Christmas Party is Saturday, Dec. 4 so if you have children in your legion family, get them signed up with their name and age. Don’t forget coming up on Sunday, Dec. 5 is the basket party.

Welcome to Fischer Arts, the new gallery on the Chester Green that specializes in art from and about our natural world. While I haven’t been there yet, I understand it is great.

Danny Farrar is finally home from the hospital after a months’ stay. Everyone at the Springfield Recycling Center will be happy when he recovers fully and returns to work.

The monarch butterflies have finally returned to California after two years away.

Outdoor holiday lights are beginning to appear, making things bright and cheerful.

The charitable Yosemite Engine Company is selling Christmas trees to benefit the Chester Fire Department. You can find them along Route 103 South near Marshall Road.