Springfield Rotary Stuff a Truck event brings in $5,400 in food, items for Springfield Food Shelf

T

he Springfield Rotary Club held a very successful Stuff a Truck event this past weekend in the Springfield Plaza, raising more than $5,400 worth of non-perishable food and personal care items and $500 in cash.

Thanks to the generosity of those who stopped by and the support of Shaw’s Supermarket, the Rotary Club was able to fill the truck with the food and products to stock the Food Shelf at the Springfield Family Center.

And the Family Center will use the more than $500 in cash collected to purchase items through the Vermont Food Bank.