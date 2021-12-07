Wednesday, Dec. 1: GMUSD finance committee gets first look at proposed FY23 budget.
Springfield Rotary Stuff a Truck event brings in $5,400 in food, items for Springfield Food Shelf

Springfield Family Center Director Trish Paradis, right,thanks Rotarian Ed McQuaide for the donations from the Stuff a Truck event.

The Springfield Rotary Club held a very successful Stuff a Truck event this past weekend in the Springfield Plaza, raising more than $5,400 worth of non-perishable food and personal care items and $500 in cash.

Thanks to the generosity of those who stopped by and the support of Shaw’s Supermarket, the Rotary Club was able to fill the truck with the food and products to stock the Food Shelf at the Springfield Family Center.

And the Family Center will use the more than $500 in cash collected to purchase items through the Vermont Food Bank.

From left, Rotarians Sue Dowdell, Jim Fog and Karen Longo were part of the team, along with John Landry of WCFR radio, who helped to Stuff a Truck.

The truck is full.

 

 

