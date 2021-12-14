To the editor: Chester board should institute a mask mandate

After some debate on the topic, I can only determine three core reasons that some of my fellow citizens have for not wanting a mask mandate in Chester.

a) They don’t want anyone telling them what to do.

b) They don’t believe the science telling us that masks help mitigate the transmission of Covid.

c) They don’t think Covid is anything to be concerned about contracting.

d) Some combination of the above.

Every other reason given for not wanting to instate a mask mandate for public buildings seems to be nothing but ongoing attempts to justify the aversion to being told what to do by our government. This, even though the thing being asked of us provides a clear public benefit that has been clearly laid out by the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, other public health agencies around the world, university and privately led medical science as well as statistical analyses.

I can relate to not liking being told what to do. I don’t like it much at all. Anyone who knows me well will agree with that statement. One example was my railing against the seatbelt law many years ago. I resisted by verbally opposing that law and by physically refusing to wear my seatbelt. No matter what anyone had to say about how seatbelts save lives and drastically reduce injuries in a crash, they had no business telling me what to do.

What I eventually came to realize was that my gut level reaction against being told what to do, was not a logical response since there was a clear benefit to wearing my seatbelt. Since that realization, also many years ago, I ALWAYS buckle up. Sometimes our government has to push us to take care of ourselves and each other and that’s the situation we’re in now.

I see the debate over a mask mandate in Chester as being like the seatbelt law, in that those who oppose it are reacting emotionally, not logically. Whether one understands that or not is irrelevant. The data says that when people wear

masks, the rate of Covid transmission is vastly lower than when we don’t wear them.

Stanford/Yale University Study: Surgical Masks Reduce COVID-19 Spread

The CDC says, “Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19. Masks work best when everyone wears them…”

BMJ, a Global Health Care knowledge provider that publishes over 70 medical and science journals, did a study involving hundreds of thousands of people on the impacts of various methods for mitigating the spread of the virus. That published, peer-reviewed statistical analysis concludes that the only method more effective in mitigating the spread of the Covid virus than widespread masking, is for people to isolate. That means having everyone stay at home. A lockdown. We know what that did to local businesses from our experience with it in 2020 and we can probably all agree that we don’t want to go through that again.

So, it seems that we have three choices.

Mandate the wearing of masks to prompt those who won’t otherwise wear one, helping to protect Chester’s workers and business patrons. Plan to lock down again because the virus continues spreading rapidly due to a lack of adequate precautions and the hospitals are filling up. Do nothing but sit back in righteous indignation over having our government think it could tell us what to do. All the while, hoping we don’t unwittingly transmit the virus to someone we care about who then becomes seriously ill and dies.

I urge the Chester Select Board to make this tough call, even in the face of the controversy over mask wearing and over the virus itself. This is a time when bold leadership is needed. Please step up for our town and put a mask mandate in place for all public buildings.

Tim Roper

Chester