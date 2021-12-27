Chester Chatter: The best Christmases ever

By Ruthie Douglas

©2021 Telegraph Publishing Co.

I

t was the night before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring not even a little nice mouse. And down the hall into the bedroom Ruthie Douglas lay on her bed, with memories of Christmases running through her head.

It started way back when she was very very young in the tiny house that once was a chicken coop. Come a very large and tall Christmas tree that bore many branches. Father hung the strings of lights on it. My favorite lights were those that bubbled up.

Usually after supper, the family gathered to trim the tree. Mother played Christmas music on her piano including her favorite, “White Christmas,” as we decorated the tree. Before she would finish one song, we would be requesting the next carol. We would accompany with singing, and although we weren’t the best singers, we enjoyed all of our efforts.

Soon the tree was completely decorated and we stepped back to admire our work. Every year we would declare each tree “The Best Ever.”

After us girls went to bed, Father and Mother would put the wrapped presents under the tree to wait for Christmas morning.

One tradition was riding around in Dad’s old Chevy to see the decorations on everyone’s homes and those that the town displayed as well. Because there was no heater in that old Chevy, we girls snuggled beneath the Scottish plaid wool lap blanket. The lights were very nice. But what my sister Marie and I really liked best was the simple fact that we were staying up well-past our bedtime.

It all came to an end on my birthday on Dec. 31, when the stripped Christmas tree was taken out the door as we got ready to start a new year.

Scene and heard

B

ob Record has died. He leaves four sons,and his girlfriend of more than two decades years,. Our thoughts are with the family.

Fran and Corey Riendeau of Virginia are up visiting Corey’s mother Donna Whitney at this tragic.

Linnea Palmer and her friend Patti spent a day at the beach in Maine last week for a relaxing day.

Get ready Bingo! It will be held on Sunday, Jan. 2, at the American Legion Hall in Chester. For more information, give the Legion a call at 802-875-6009.

Chris Meyer gives much of his time to help make Chester beautiful. I want to give him a big thank you.

Get well wishes go out to Neil Munroe.

Holidays are a time for families to get together. The Graham family and the Bolaski family seems like one big family. This past Friday it was one big get together at the home of the Bolaskis. We are all vaccinated!