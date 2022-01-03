Chester Chatter: Happy new year and a happy birthday!

By Ruthie Douglas

ow a new year has begun and with it another birthday — my 81st! Where did all that time go?

Sitting in my recliner, I am recalling more memories of my birthdays past, when I was so much younger. Most of the gifts I received for my birthday were wrapped in Christmas paper and I recall having seen them nesting under the Christmas tree.

My birthday cake and ice cream would be served very quickly as my parents hurried to get ready to go out for a night to ring in the new year.

My oldest sister Lila was my babysitter. It was fine with me because she allowed me to do just about anything I wanted.

As time went by I rarely got a chance to celebrate my birthday working as a bartender. Come New Year’s Eve we were busy making sure our guests had a good time. Now all is well if I spend a quiet time celebrating with my dear friends.

A happy new year to everyone!

Scene and heard

and big brotherhave welcomedinto the world on Christmas Day. She weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces. She is so loved by everyone!

Tim and Linnea Palmer celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Eve. All happiness to this special couple.

Debbie Aldrich and her mom Judy Henning spent a few days in Maine last week for the birthday of Rachel Putnam, Debbie’s daughter.

Our thoughts are with Joanna Henning upon the death of her son Thomas. Such a bright star will be sorely missed.

The American Legion Post 67 will be opening up for Friday night food this coming Jan. 7. This past Sunday it had a good start to Sunday bingo.