Chester Chatter: Thank you for birthday greetings

By Ruthie Douglas
Thank you all for the wonderful birthday wishes over the past week on both Facebook and in The Chester Telegraph. They warmed my heart so very much.

I have been busy in this little house packing up all my Christmas decorations. Seems like a lot of decorations for such a small house.

The Chester American Legion Auxiliary has been making plans for fund-raising efforts for the coming year.

Our family is grieving on the death of Jamie Douglas, son of my nephew Darryl Douglas and his wife Lisa.  Jamie was the father of his beloved daughter Erin Grace Douglas. I have been recalling Darryl as a young boy, when I babysat him in the summers and Lisa is a wonderful and generous person no matter what she does.  My heart is with you both.

I’ll be taking next week off because I am getting some new teeth and will need to recover. See you in two weeks.

About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.

