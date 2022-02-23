Chester Select Board talks around cannabis vote.

By Shawn Cunningham

ith less than two weeks to go before the town’s voters will decide whether retail sales of cannabis will be allowed in Chester, the Select Board continued to talk – and occasionally debate – about the topic including issues that are outside the scope of the vote.

While the 52-minute discussion (out of the 82-minute Feb. 16 meeting) looked at issues like how a 500-foot buffer from school property is defined and whether the state has enough regulations defined yet, members also brought up and discussed points that were peripheral to the decision that voters will be making on March 1. Those would be issues whether or not voters approve retail sales.

Among those peripheral topics that were discussed:

The expense and time to have “drug recognition experts” trained;

The number of inspectors who will be keeping an eye on the cannabis industry;

Use of pesticides in farming cannabis near the town’s aquifer;

Deaths resulting from fentanyl-laced cannabis;

Studies that assert that black market sales increase in states that legalize cannabis.

What everyone seemed to agree on – to a greater or lesser degree – was that there was not enough local control and not enough final information available. Board member Heather Chase said she felt there hasn’t been enough focus on the pros and cons of retailing.

Referring to the board as town leaders, member Lee Gustafson suggested formulating a resolution or recommendation from the board asking “do we throw up our hands and say ‘whatever the voters want’ or do we say we need more time or the voters need more information?”

The reference to a resolution was reminiscent of the heated discussions around whether the board should establish a mask mandate.

Chester resident Bill Lindsay asked how cannabis products would be labelled and said there has not been enough discussion about the effects of smoking cannabis on expectant mothers. Gustafson read the extensive warning labels mandated by Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board.

Asking the board to keep the discussion to the issues relating to the vote, Chester resident Linda Diak said that the board’s concerns are valid and should be discussed and even lobbied for in Montpelier, but talking about issues unrelated to retail sales muddies the water.

“It doesn’t benefit the voters to hear questions about aspects that the town cannot control,” said Diak. “It would be helpful to the voters to have that conversation kept to the actual issue at hand.”

Board members beginning with Jeff Holden remarked on the civil give and take of the evening saying that this is just one issue and they need to work together on others.

Board chair Arne Jonynas expressed his confidence in Chester’s ability to manage with retail sales of cannabis in town.

“I think our town would be fine with it,” said Jonynas. “I think it could handle it. People are used to having it around.”

The Telegraph is continuing to report on this issue.

How to spend $900,00 in ARPA funds

own Manager Julie Hance presented a spreadsheet of ideas for using $900,000 that the town will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA.

She told the board that the list was put together by the heads of the town’s departments with a few ideas added by members of the public. Many of the items on the list are – or will be – the subject of grant applications, Hance said, noting that still more grant funding will be coming from the state and federal governments over the next few years and those will help with the list as well.

The next step, according to Hance, will be to have a public process to see what ideas come from outside town government. The board agreed that the funds should go to one-time purchases of things that the town might not otherwise spend on rather than to offset its regular expenses.

When ARPA funding first became available, there were specific areas in which it could be spent including water, wastewater and broadband. But those strictures have fallen away with the U.S. Treasury’s final rule that allows the towns to spend the money (up to a $10 million limit) on “government services.” The town would not, however, be able to use the funds for lowering taxes by adding it as income to the budget or paying on existing debt.



Finding money for those wayfinding signs

he board gave its approval for applying for a $200,000 Downtown Transportation Fund grant from the state. Hance told the board that the funding would go “a long way” to implementing the wayfinding program that came out of the Village Center Master Planning process.

The funds would have a 20 percent match and would go toward Village Gateway signage, signs that direct people to the Green, directional signage around town, i.e. Cobleigh parking signage, Pinnacle location; parking on the Green and, if the money holds out, information kiosks on the Green, the Depot Green and at the Cobleigh parking lot.

The grant application also requires the approval of the Planning Commission, which Hance said had been secured.

Benches and reworking the Green



ance told the board that Julian Sottovia, a new property owner in Chester, wanted to donate two benches for the Green. In discussions with Scott Wunderle and Chester Townscape, Hance said that Sottovia picked the option of having the benches located on the Academy Building lawn facing the Green across Main Street. Hance said that this precipitated a larger discussion of looking at the Green and the areas in front of and behind the Academy Building with an eye toward beautifying them.

Hance said this would be a community driven effort and Linda Diak, who lives just off the Green, asked the board to take into account the problems of walking on Common Street next to the Green when they look at plans to upgrade the area. These include roofs shedding ice into the street and commercial signs in the way.