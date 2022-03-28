Chester Chatter: My Irish eyes are smiling

By Ruthie Douglas

©2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

W

hen Irish eyes are smiling all the world is bright and gay.” Every year at this time we come to rely on the Irish to lift our spirits and consider the coming of spring.

It does not matter if you are not Irish, everyone loves St. Patrick’s Day. Corned beef and cabbage dinners were served around Chester and leftover were eaten for days after. Many places had bagpipers piping and parades, including a large one in Boston.

Sometime ago the Pioneer House held an all-day event. Corned beef and cabbage was served from noon till all was gone. As the day wore on many tried to do an Irish jig. The Pioneer House event became so well-known that patrons flocked from near and far.

Elected officials and candidates also attended. There were so many people in the Pioneer House, it probably violated fire codes. A photo this younger woman dancing with Peter Welch, now U.S. representative, ended up in the Rutland Herald.

St. Patrick’s Day had always been fun for this French Canadian girl.

Scene and heard

A

lbert DeCell , a friend to many, has died. For many years Albert sold Christmas trees and wreaths. Albert was a friend of my family, and would sometimes babysit my sister and me so our parents could go out to dinner. We kids called him Superman. What fun we had with that. Our heartfelt condolences to his wifeand their childrenand. I am thinking of you Karnie and your children.

My home care person Linnea Palmer has been housebound because of the mud on her Grafton Road.

My grandson Alex and his wife Kathyrn have moved into their new home in Westminster.