Grow sunflowers, raise funds: CTES students sell seed packets for Ukrainian relief

s a continuing effort to help the people of Ukraine during the invasion by Russia, students at Cavendish Town Elementary School have been preparing sunflower seed packets for area residents and visitors.

The sunflower is the national flower of the Ukraine and represents a continuing effort to raise funds to help the people of that nation recover from the devastation wrought by the Russian invasion.

Benson’s Chevrolet, Ludlow Insurance and Green Mountain Fire Place Specialty will have sunflower seed packets available to the general public. There is no set price for the seeds but donations of any amount are accepted. Other Ludlow area businesses are expected to offer the seed packets.

Funds raised will go toward the Eastern European relief organization selected to receive the more than $14,000 raised at the recent Ludlow Rotary-United Church dinner for Ukrainian humanitarian relief.