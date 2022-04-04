Wednesday, March 30: Derry board proposes removing Williams Dam.
Grow sunflowers, raise funds: CTES students sell seed packets for Ukrainian relief

CTES student Layla Benoit displays packets of sunflower seeds with messages ‘Make Peace Not War’ and ‘Let’s Help Ukraine.’ CTES paraprofessional Meghan Call is in the background preparing packets.

As a continuing effort to help the people of Ukraine during the invasion by Russia, students at Cavendish Town Elementary School have been preparing sunflower seed packets for area residents and visitors.

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and has historically meant peace.

Benson’s Chevrolet, Ludlow Insurance and Green Mountain Fire Place Specialty will have sunflower seed packets available to the general public.  There is no set price for the seeds but donations of any amount are accepted. Other Ludlow area businesses are expected to offer the seed packets.

Funds raised will go toward the Eastern European relief organization selected to receive the more than $14,000 raised at the recent Ludlow Rotary-United Church dinner for Ukrainian humanitarian relief.

