Celebration of Life for Richard Baker set for May 7

A Celebration of Life will be held for former Andover resident Richard N. Baker at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Chester American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Road off Route 103 South in Chester.

Pastor Tom Charlton officiating.

The family asks that you bring memories and laughter to share about Richard and Alice Baker.

Food, drinks and fellowship to follow.

Obituaries

