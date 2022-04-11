Celebration of Life for Richard Baker set for May 7
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 11, 2022 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life will be held for former Andover resident Richard N. Baker at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Chester American Legion Post 67, 51 Legion Road off Route 103 South in Chester.
Pastor Tom Charlton officiating.
The family asks that you bring memories and laughter to share about Richard and Alice Baker.
Food, drinks and fellowship to follow.
Filed Under: Obituaries
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.