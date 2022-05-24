By Shawn Cunningham

© 2022 Telegraph Publishing LLC

W

hile the chairman of the Whiting Library Board of Trustees told The Telegraph that the board’s trouble with a reading program featuring drag queens was a misunderstanding, and then called it “off base” to characterize the board’s action as “shutting it down,” a review of the board’s internal communication obtained through a Public Records Act request tells a different story, as does the board’s acceptance of the library director’s resignation at a special meeting on Thursday, May 19.

The program — Drag Queen Story Hour — was founded in 2015 and has chapters across the United States, including Vermont where the it has been held a number of times at libraries in communities large and small.

The emails and text messages released to The Telegraph on Tuesday, May 17 show how trustee reactions ranged from perplexed to quite upset and that those were only amplified when library director Deirdre Doran pushed back against the board’s chair – Robert Nied – later in the week.

The whole episode began on Tuesday, May 3 when, according to Doran, the announcement of the summer reading program, which included the Drag Queen Story Hour, was posted on Facebook by Carrie King, the youth services librarian, at about 12:40 p.m. after which King said she went to lunch. Within minutes, according to Doran, Nied responded “yelling at me to censor a library program.” Responding to a Telegraph question, King said the post had been removed by the time she returned from lunch half an hour later.

Later Doran wrote that Nied told her that “members” were questioning the program. It is unclear how many members Nied had time to speak with in those few minutes and there was only one written contact with a board member in those documents released to The Telegraph from that day. It was at 1:55 p.m., well after Nied’s call to Doran.

That contact was a text from Nied to vice chair Rosamund Conroy: “So Deirdre just posted on Facebook that the library would be hosting a drag queen story hour. I can only imagine the comments to follow. Should I start drafting my resignation letter?”

Wednesday, May 4



O

n the following morning, Doran sent an email to all seven members of the Board of Trustees saying that Nied had told her that members of the board questioned the programShe then laid out how Drag Queen Story Hour fit the library’s mission of diversity, equity and inclusion and how it fit into a larger set of programs including collaborations with the Nature Museum and Chester-Andover Elementary, adding, “This is going to be an excellent summer.”

Doran also said that Nied was “specifically concerned with comments on Facebook,” but she felt that this presented an opportunity to work on a social media policy for how the library would deal with potentially offensive reactions.



And while Doran’s May 4 email fit The Telegraph’s Public Records request, it was not among the emails provided by the board.

There were also email exchanges on May 4 between Doran and two trustees – Donna McNeill-Hudkins and Katherine Poston – who had questions, but were generally interested in and supportive of the drag queen program. Poston said it “sounds like fun” and asked a few questions about how old the children would be and if they would be accompanied by an adult as well as which books would be read to the children. McNeill-Hudkins said it was not the program – “which is great” – but the fact that it’s controversial that made her wish the library staff had given the trustees a heads up so they would be equipped to answer questions that would come up from the public.

Doran’s statement to the trustees

I

n an email on Thursday, May 5 – when the library was closed – Nied told Doran that when the board enters into executive session on Tuesday, May 10 to discuss the scheduling of the program, she may or may not be asked to join them but that was “TBD” or “to be determined.” He said that at that time the board would decide whether to hold the program as scheduled, postpone it or not present it and that until that was decided the drag queen program was on hold and she should stop promoting it. Discussing programs is not among the exemptions from Vermont’s Open Meeting Law which would allow for a closed door session.

One hour later, Nied emailed Doran to praise her performance and that of King in previous programming. He said that in this case the concerns were “related to incidents that have occurred in response to similar programs here in VT and elsewhere, and others are about the protocol for the consideration and scheduling of programs that are known to be controversial.”

On Saturday, May 7, Doran wrote that since she did not know whether she would be able to speak to the board, the following Tuesday, she was submitting a lengthy statement to the board in which she explained – sometimes in withering terms – the role of the board in supporting the decisions of the library director and knowing and understanding the American Library Association’s Library Bill of Rights, which the Whiting Library has adopted.

Doran wrote that the “labeling of LGBTQ+ events as too ‘controversial’ for the library is the exact opposite message that I want to send the children of this community. They deserve better. They deserve a world that welcomes them, represents them, and celebrates them. The least the library can do is contribute to the creation of that world by offering a safe space, resources, and programs that reflect them. All of them.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I know what it feels like to be marginalized, unrepresented, to be afraid to show up and to feel unsafe. How should I interpret this immediate shutdown of LGBTQ+ program leaders at the library for me as a worker here? Is it not okay to say gay in this library? You can apologize all you want by saying you have the best interests of the library at heart, but you don’t here. What’s in the best interest of the library is to be a welcoming, safe, and inclusive space as requested by our community and needed by the staff.”

“The community deserves better and so do I,” said Doran in closing.

Shortly thereafter, Nied emailed trustee Ed Grossman saying that he was personally insulted by Doran’s statement and wanted the board to “actively weigh in” on the situation rather than having his “disappointment and aggravation steer the discussion.”

In another email to Grossman later that evening, Nied denied that he had yelled at Doran and called LGBTQ programs controversial. “The vague inference of some kind of discrimination is outrageous and bordering on defamatory,” Nied wrote, pointing to his own work with LGBTQ organizations in Vermont, a daughter who is a member of the LGBTQ community and closed saying “Deirdre’s misrepresentations, presumptions and confrontational rhetoric is inflammatory and, in my opinion, borders on insubordination.”

Three hours behind closed doors



T

he agenda of the trustees’ regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 10 was a long one, starting with an executive session to discuss “personnel issues.” The exemptions from Vermont’s open meeting law that were cited to allow the board to close the doors on the public were “contracts,” “labor relations agreements with employees” and discussion of “a disciplinary or dismissal action against a public officer or employee.”

The session lasted more than three hours and broke up only when the board lost its quorum as members had other things to do. As a result, Nied said they could not take public comment – a requirement of most public meetings – and the board meeting ended apparently without coming to a resolution, although it scheduled a special meeting for that Friday, May 13.

On the evening of May 10, according to another email to Grossman, Nied first learned of some content on the website of the two drag performers who would be doing the story hour. Nied called the content “pornographic,” and “some of it extreme.” Then on Wednesday, May 11, Nied told Grossman in an email that it was “beyond comprehension to think that Deirdre did not vet the two presenters” and that a young person going to the site might see that content.

“I am deeply concerned that we are sitting on a time bomb here,” wrote Nied, “I have revised my position. This program must never go forward and both Deirdre and Carrie must be reprimanded for scheduling a program and not vetting the presenters who have pornographic content on their website. I also think action should be taken immediately.”

‘This program must never go forward and

both Deirdre and Carrie must be reprimanded’

– Robert Nied – May 11



Grossman agreed that promotion of the event should be stopped immediately, and that “we can wait until Fri. to address consequences…”

Also on May 11, Nied emailed Doran to ask who would be performing the renamed “Make Believe Story Hour” scheduled for the same day as the paused drag queen reading, since the library was using the same photo in promoting it. Doran said it would be a dress up event and whether or not there would be specific performers was “TBD.”

Nied responded, and asked for a direct answer to whether the two drag performers booked for the original program would be at “Make Believe Story Hour.”

In an email to the entire board, Doran wrote: “If possible, the Make Believe story time will have the special guest performers, Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer. I was under the impression that the board would decide whether or not to ban these performers and let us know. If the drag queen performers have already been banned, could you please let us know so we can inform them? The Make Believe Story time would be the same program but with Carrie being the reader, or perhaps some acceptable person dressed up as something acceptable…everyone would be encouraged to dress up as they wanted to and read stories about inclusivity and being yourself.

“If dressing up at the library and make believe are also out of the question, that would be good to know as well. Perhaps a list of acceptable dress up options for staff or performers is in order if there is some leeway.”

On the following day, Thursday, May 12, Doran resigned.

The board heard from Doran in one of two executive sessions on Friday, May 13 but once again did not resolve any questions. Asked if Doran’s resignation was still in effect after her meeting with the trustees, Nied said he could not comment.

“The board is still interacting with the director. The director is still the director as of now,” said Nied. “That’s all I can say … there has been no resolution.”

Later on Friday, Nied spoke with The Telegraph.

“We believe there is some misunderstanding in the community about a program that was paused at the request of the Board of Trustees to discuss further with staff for understanding the program,” said Nied. “It was not cancelled or censored and it’s off base to say we were shutting it down.” Nied also said that the board encourages programming that fosters inclusion and supports the LGBTQ community.”

Related coverage

Board accepts resignation over public protest



A

second special meeting of the board was scheduled for Thursday, May 19 only on Zoom. The board met with more than a dozen members of the public in attendance and quickly moved to go into executive session, which Nied said they would try to hold to 45 minutes. A few people protested that they wanted to make a comment and not be put in a Zoom waiting room until the closed-door session was finished.

A person identifying himself only as “Peter” said he was on a lunch break and could not take more time off. He said the meeting was “not scheduled for folks who work.”

Chester resident Emily Burkland said she wanted to “empower the board to make a move to put comments at the front of the meeting.”

Nied said that there could be comment, but the board would be limited in what members could discuss until after the executive session.

The board entered executive session at 1:15 p.m. and came out 24 minutes later.

Nied asked for a motion to accept Doran’s resignation.

“I’m really upset that you went into secret session to do this,” said Burkland, “I really wish you weren’t getting rid of Deirdre.”

Nied asked Burkland to hold her comments until after the vote but she responded “No, I want you to not get rid of Deirdre.”

Again, Nied told Burkland that it was not the time for comments.

“I wish the board was working to get her back,” said Burkland. Nied then muted her.

The board voted to accept the resignation, with members saying that Doran had submitted it and that the board did not request it.

Before the public comment period, Nied gave a detailed chronology of outlining the board’s side of the story. He said that they were concerned that the program was controversial and that there might be threats against the library and staff. He said the trustees did not get a heads up about it so they would be able to talk with community members and that there was no contingency plans for safety.

Nied said he only asked Doran to pause the program not ban it. He also said that an email from Doran to the board was “misleading and not necessarily accurate.” He said that then the board became aware of the website of the two performers slated to do the story hour and found it contained “explicit adult material,” which he called “jarring and disturbing.”

Saying that a parent or a child could Google the performers and find this content, Nied asserted that a children’s performer needs to be carefully selected.



“No one said we can’t do this program,” said Nied, “…it doesn’t mean Drag Queen Story Hour is not in the future of the Whiting Library nor does it mean that the Whiting Library is not committed to programs that are inclusive.”

‘No one said we can’t do this program’

– Robert Nied – May 19

At about 2:15 p.m., after there were comments by other board members, the public comment period began.

Chester resident Linda Diak asked several questions around the idea that it is the job of librarians to do the programming not the board of trustees.

Burkland said, “The board could have fixed this and kept our librarian. The issue is that we lost our librarian … we had a librarian and she was wonderful.”

While some boards take public comment without replying in return, Nied had responses for most people’s remarks.

“I agree that this is a true tragedy to lose a good librarian and in hearing the details of what happened I can’t help but think it was avoidable,” said Andover resident Bob Behr, who told Nied he was making a comment that did not require an answer from him, “I think there was a failure in how this came about.”