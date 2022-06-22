Public records search of Merrill files turns up no complaints related to alleged behavior

By Cynthia Prairie

ollowing a Public Records Act request by The Chester Telegraph for access to all documents — including personnel files — related to any complaint or concern filed against former Green Mountain teacher Norm Merrill, the Two Rivers Supervisory Union has replied that a hand search of paper files and a 15-hour search of digital files did not turn up any pertinent documents.

The paper files extend through Merrill’s entire tenure at Green Mountain, beginning with his hiring in 2000 up to May of this year. Digital files dated from 2013 to the present.

The Telegraph was looking for student or parental complaints about Merrill related to inappropriate actions with students at school. However, it was understood that certain non-specific complaints would not have been filed such as ones that stated an employee “was creepy” or “is weird.”

The school system went further than The Telegraph’s request, according to TRSU Superintendent Lauren Fierman. In an interview on Monday, she said, “What we looked for was anything written that showed up that was a formal complaint in writing somewhere. While you (The Telegraph) asked for things of a sexual nature, we looked for all complaints.”

Merrill, who was fired by TRSU on the night of Wednesday, May 25, remains in jail in northern Vermont awaiting trial on a three-count federal indictment involving the creation of child pornography that occurred in his home in Chester. Since the indictment, the government has said that Merrill had created more images at what appears to be his wife’s home in Connecticut.

The Telegraph made the formal request to Fierman earlier on that day. Since it was just prior to the long Memorial Day weekend, The Telegraph took into account that the search may take longer than anticipated. However, a reply was received the following Thursday, June 2.

While personnel documents are assumed to be closed to public viewing, The Telegraph based its request on a 2013 lawsuit brought — and won — by The Rutland Herald against the city of Rutland for access to individual police personnel records as they sought to determine what officers were viewing pornography on city owned computers.

The Telegraph noted that “such documents are exempt only if they “reveal intimate details of a person’s life, including any information that might subject the person to embarrassment, harassment, disgrace, or loss of employment or friends.’ ” However the court in The Herald case found that there “is significant public interest in knowing how the department supervises its employees and responds to allegations of misconduct.”

Although several social media forums have hinted at student accusations surrounding Merrill’s conduct at school, after an extensive search of records, Superintendent Fierman responded on June 2, that “Our IT director has performed a thorough digital search of all our available online records. We have not found anything that would be responsive to your request.” In a followup email, Fierman said that she personally “conducted a hand search of all paper files prior to (TRSU Director of Technology Lauren Baker) Lauren’s search for all things digital.”

The Telegraph then asked Fierman for a detailed explanation of Baker’s search, which was provided on Monday, June 6.

“The searches …” Baker wrote, “were related to any digital emails or document existing in Google Workspace domain owned by Two Rivers … The trsu.org Google account was not in full use until the 2014-2015 school year.”



She continues, “I used Google Vault app to perform numerous iterative searches in order to isolate any concern or complaint concerning the conduct of Norm Merrill.” Using keywords “complain” or “complaint,” “inappropriate,” “sexual” and “Merrill,” GM emails, their recipients and attachments were also searched, including those of former Principal Tom Ferenc, who retired in the spring of 2018, and Norm Merrill himself.

Baker adds that the word “inappropriate” became challenging because it appears in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act “disclosure in the footer of many staff members and it seems to be a very common term in referencing student academics, tech use and peer relationships.”

Baker writes that she was “looking for any patterns or time frames that might uncover additional names or topics that would further narrow the search,” but after about 15 hours, “was unable to find anything but extremely professional content connected to this request.” She adds that her search did turn up content “that was categorized officially and unofficially as complaints … not connected with Norm Merrill.” That fact, she writes, gave her assurances that if any content related to Merrill was present, her search would have discovered it.

Baker also notes that her search turned up “numerous complaints” from students and parents about too much homework from Merrill. She also notes “numerous” emails from Merrill to parents concerning either behavior in class or academics and a “fair number of referrals” from Merrill concerning “inappropriate” student behavior referred for “disciplinary action to the office” as well as those referred to the guidance department.

During Monday’s interview, Fierman said that while their search did not find “any formal written complaints, that doesn’t mean that there weren’t phone complaints.” She added that, “If someone makes a report, we do some level of investigation.” She also recalled that when she was principal of GM, from 2018 to 2020, “The only complaint I ever heard about Norm Merrill was that he was a hard grader and gave a lot of homework.”

Despite the fact that the records search turned up nothing, she emphasized, “We continue to investigate.” So far no one working at the school had any direct knowledge of inappropriate behavior.

The principals that Merrill worked under were: Carol Gilbert, 2000-2007; Tom Ferenc 2007-2018; Lauren Fierman 2018-2020; interim Principal Mike Ripley 2020-2021; and Keith Hill, 2021-.

