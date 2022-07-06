Celebration of Life for Thomas Henning Jr.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Thomas Henning Jr., who passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at 422 Winhall Hollow Road in Winhall.
Please join us in celebrating Thomas’s life and sharing memories and stories. Food will be provided, please BYOB. If you have any special photos that you would like to contribute to his slideshow, please email to jennyhenningvt@gmail.com.
For more information, or to contact us directly, visit the Facebook event page by clicking here. You can read Thomas’s obituary here.
