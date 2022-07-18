James Basso, 64, formerly of Chester

James E. Basso, 64, of Clayton, Del., passed June 21, 2022 after a period of failing health. He was born in Springfield on Oct. 1, 1957 to William and Eveleth Basso of Chester.

Jim grew up in Chester and always stayed in touch with old friends as he moved to Florida, Maryland and Delaware.

He returned last October to spend time with his mother, Eveleth Basso, before she passed and caught up with old friends and family with his little dog Pearl.

Jim operated construction equipment most of his life. He loved country music, and hunting.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Jim is survived by his stepson Wayne Matthew Beall (Lisa and three children); his siblings William G. Basso II (Margo) of Mt.Tabor; Robert A. Basso (Linda) of Port Orange, Fla.; Cynthia M. Farnsworth (Richard) of Chester; and Anita S. Dregallo (Peter) of Andover.

There will be no service at this time.