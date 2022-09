Memorial service for Ada Pearson set for Oct. 15

A

62 Crescent St.

memorial service will be held for Ada H. Pearson, who passed away on Aug. 19, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the First Baptist Church,in South Londonderry.

A reception will follow the service. Memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 278, South Londonderry, VT 05155.