Memorial service for Ada Pearson set for Oct. 15
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 05, 2022 | Comments 0
A memorial service will be held for Ada H. Pearson, who passed away on Aug. 19, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St.in South Londonderry.
A reception will follow the service. Memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 278, South Londonderry, VT 05155.
Filed Under: Obituaries
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
Editor's Note: Due to the recent repeated comments from some readers, including those using aliases, which is against our stated policy, we will be closing comments after an article has been up for eight days. We will allow one comment per reader per article. As always, first name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. Again, no aliases accepted.