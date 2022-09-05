Wednesday, Aug. 31: GM board votes to put $20 million renovation bond before voters.
New efforts to clean up Chester properties.
Telegraph Guide to 2022 Chester Festival on the Green.
Popple Dungeon bridge reopening set for Sept. 5.
Memorial service for Ada Pearson set for Oct. 15

A memorial service will be held for Ada H. Pearson, who passed away on Aug. 19,  will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15  at the First Baptist Church, 62 Crescent St.in South Londonderry.

A reception will follow the service. Memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 278, South Londonderry, VT 05155.

